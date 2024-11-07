Police seek man linked to multiple armed robberies in West Philadelphia

Police are searching for a man they said robbed several corner stores in West Philadelphia in the span of a few days.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, all of the crimes took place between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9. In each case, the suspect, described as an older man, enters a corner store, brandishes a pistol and demands money before fleeing the scene on foot.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police said the first incident happened on Monday, Oct. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Haverford Mini Market located at 5450 Haverford Ave. The unknown man, dressed in all-black clothing, was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employee.

After taking the money, police said the suspect was last seen running north on 55th towards Westminster Ave.

According to police, the second incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 12:54 p.m. at the Eagles Food Market located at 4823 Chester Ave.

In this case, police said the suspect approached the register, pulled a firearm out of his waistband, pointed it at an employee, and demanded money. After taking an undetermined amount of money, the suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.

The third incident happened on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10:53 a.m. at the Vine Deli and Grocery store at 262 N. Simpson St., according to police.

In this case, when the suspect entered the store, he purchased cigars, police said. He then pulled up a handgun, pointed it at a store employee, and demanded money.

Police said the suspect then walked around and tried to get behind the register, but the employee grabbed the firearm and wrestled it out of his hands with the assistance of another employee.

The suspect then fled and was last seen near 65th St. Police said nothing was taken in this incident, and no injuries were reported.

Police said if you see this suspect, do not approach, and contact 911 immediately. If you have any information about any of the crimes or if you know who this robber is, you are urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184.