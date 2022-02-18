Man Wanted in Road Rage Shooting of Delivery Driver Arrested

A man accused of shooting a delivery driver during a fight over parking turned himself in to Philadelphia police Friday morning, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC10's Deanna Durante.

The man is accused of pulling out a gun and firing after getting into a fistfight with a delivery driver who was making a pick-up Thursday afternoon at 17th and Chestnut streets in Rittenhouse Square, one of the city’s most popular and busiest shopping districts.

A witness told NBC10 that the driver was double parked and blocking a couple in another car.

"Wasn't even a parking space. The guy was double parked beside him. Didn't want to pull up ten feet so the guy could get out of the car,” the witness said.

Police said the delivery driver and the man began to argue and it soon turned physical.

The delivery driver knocked the man unconscious in the fight, police said. When the man regained consciousness, he pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting the driver in the face and back. The gunman fled in a small white van with a woman inside.

"It was a consensual fight between two parties. It looks like the delivery driver did knock him to the ground," Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said. "And obviously he got upset over the fact that he was knocked to the ground and lost the fight. Again, just swallow your pride, get in your car and go home with your person that you're with instead of pulling out a gun and trying to correct the situation. That's not going to fix anything."

A good Samaritan rushed the delivery driver to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was in critical condition. He is expected to survive, however, after undergoing surgery.