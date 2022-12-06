A man wanted in connection to an attempted murder, carjacking, robbery and attempted robbery in Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties was arrested Tuesday morning.

The arrest in South Philadelphia ended a more than 24-hour manhunt for 22-year-old Zahkee Austin of Philadelphia.

Austin was taken into custody without incident, Philadelphia police said.

NBC10's Deanna Durante learned Austin's arrest came after a tip to police.

Austin is expected to appear in court at some point Tuesday. He is currently only facing charges in Chester County, according to online court records. It is unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Here is a breakdown of the incidents various police agencies said Austin was involved in Sunday night into Monday morning:

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., a man -- identified by police as Austin -- approached a 41-year-old man on Germantown and West Hunting Park avenues, police said.

Austin allegedly threatened the man with a gun and demanded his keys and car. Police said he then fled in the victim’s silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu with a Pennsylvania tags down 17th Street.

Police said Austin was involved in an attempted homicide at a new housing complex off West Baltimore Pike (U.S. Route 1) in Middletown Township, Delaware County, early Monday morning. The housing community is located between Wawa corporate headquarters and the Media station of state police. Police have not released details regarding the condition of anyone involved in that incident.

Investigators said Austin then drove the stolen car to an Exxon gas station on 851 South High Street in West Goshen, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning at 2:17 a.m.

Austin approached a lone employee at the station, pulled out a gun and demanded money, investigators said. Austin, who was wearing an olive-green North Face jacket, black pants, black shoes and a face covering at the time, stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled the scene in the stolen Malibu, police said.

About an hour and a half later, around 3:50 a.m., Austin entered a store on 6700 Ogontz Avenue in Philadelphia, police said.

Austin walked toward an employee, pointed his gun and demanded cash, according to investigators. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows an employee pulling out his own handgun and firing at Austin who fled the scene.

The employee was not hurt during the incident. The employee's brother told NBC10 Austin had fired a shot at the worker before the worker fired back.

"He was definitely scared but he said that something told him he had to take action," the brother said. "Because either he did that or something worse could've happened."

Police said Austin was still wearing his green North Face jacket, ski mask and a gray hoodie at the time. They also said he had on black Timberland boots.

A cash reward was offered for tips leading to Austin's arrest. He was considered armed and dangerous.

This story is developing and will be updated.

