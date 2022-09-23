Man Wanted in 2 Sexual Assaults on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

Read this story in Spanish here.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of committing two sexual assaults on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line this week.

The assaults happened Monday at 11:30 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. at two locations on the line, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The first attack happened at 2100 S. Broad Street and the second at 1600 S. Broad Street, according to the department.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking around the subway platform. He wore a white hoodie with the band Queen on the back, black shorts with the Underarmour logo on the right thigh and black sneakers.

The PPD said he may be Black or Hispanic, in his early 20s, has a thin build and stands around 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPD’s special victims unit at 215-685-3251/3252. People can submit anonymous tips by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477), texting 773847 or emailing tips@phillypolice.com.

Earlier this week, police also announced a search for a man who attacked two teenage girls at SEPTA train stations.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.