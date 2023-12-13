Philadelphia

Man wanted for shooting at police during foot chase in North Philly

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police on scene while searching for a man
Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man wanted for shooting at officers in North Philly on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The suspect shot at officers while being chased on the 2200 block of North Van Pelt Street just after 7 p.m., police said.

None of the officers were hurt and the officers did not shoot back at the suspect, according to officials.

The suspect is wanted for violations of the Uniform Firearm Act, police said.

SWAT has joined the search for the suspect along with K-9 teams and Tac-Air, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black knit hat, black surgical mask, black jacket, gray hoodie, and black pants, police said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the incident occurred in Center City. It occurred in North Philadelphia. The story has been corrected.

