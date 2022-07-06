Man Wanted for Sexual Assault Inside Center City Office

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting someone inside of a Center City law firm Tuesday afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his late-30s, went to the 8th floor of a building on the 200 block of North 13th Street shortly after 2 p.m. Police said he entered an unlocked law firm office where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Wanted: Suspect for Sexual Assault in the 6th District https://t.co/zI9JH0PYqw pic.twitter.com/Ian65Yq6XR — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 6, 2022

Police said the man was last seen walking south on 13th Street in Center City. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a sticker logo on the right-side brim of the hat, black shirt and unknown writing, blue jeans with a black and silver belt and a gold watch on his left wrist. Photos from police show a blue surgical mask lowered on his face.

If you see this suspect, Philadelphia police advise you do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information on the incident can submit a tip by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477), or filling out an anonymous online form.