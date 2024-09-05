Man wanted for robbing banks in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for three bank robberies over the course of the last week, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department. He is considered armed and dangerous.

All three of the banks that the man allegedly robbed are located in the northeast section of the city, officials said.

During each robbery, he used a demand note, according to officials.

WANTED by @FBIPhiladelphia for multiple bank robberies. Suspect is armed and dangerous. Please contact FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000 with information. pic.twitter.com/ROBV8Pve5Y — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) September 5, 2024

The most recent robbery happened at the TD Bank located on the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 4, police said. During this incident he was wearing a long sleeved black shirt with tan or grey pants and a black hat that read "NY" and white sneakers.

The other two robberies happened on Monday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 19 at Citizens Banks located on the 2400 block of Aramingo Avenue and the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue, officials said.

In the robbery on Monday, the suspect was wearing a blue-colored Nike branded hat with a grey shirt that had a logo on it and dark-colored pants. He was also wearing grey sneakers and was carrying a blue PECO drawstring backpack.

During the second robbery that happened on Thursday, police said he was wearing a dark-colored Eagles hat with a dark-colored "Heyday Athletic" shirt and khaki cargo style pants as well as white sneakers.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.