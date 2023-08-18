Man wanted for attempting to break into safe inside Center City Dunkin', police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a Dunkin' and attempting to pry open a safe in Center City.

Police said it occurred just before midnight on Aug. 14 on the 2100 block of Market Street.

The man was able to forcefully pull open the front doors of a Dunkin Donuts and once inside he attempted to pry open the safe but was unsuccessful, according to police.

Police said after the unsuccessful attempt the man left the area in a unknown direction.

If you have any information on this incident, please call or text the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).