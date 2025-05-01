Philadelphia police searching for man connected to deadly double shooting

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who they said is wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting.
Police said Deiby Rivera Gonzalez, 56, is associated with a shooting that occurred the morning of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, on the 1500 block of East Luzerne Street.
When officials got to the scene, they found two people, a 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
The woman -- now identified as Jaylisa Quinones-Pinet -- had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. She was also taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries just minutes later.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez, they are urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477).
Police said he was last seen driving a 2017 Maroon Toyota Highlander.
