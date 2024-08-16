Man wanted after series of overnight business break-ins in Norristown

Police are asking the public to help them identify a man they said burglarized numerous businesses in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

According to the Norristown Police Department, the man committed multiple overnight burglaries of local businesses on Forrest Ave. and Swede Street.

Police said the man is bald with a mustache and between 40 and 50 years old. He typically wears sweatshirts and baseball hats and carries reusable grocery bags along with bolt cutters and tools.

Norristown Police Department

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.