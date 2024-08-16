Norristown

Man wanted after series of overnight business break-ins in Norristown

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are asking the public to help them identify a man they said burglarized numerous businesses in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

According to the Norristown Police Department, the man committed multiple overnight burglaries of local businesses on Forrest Ave. and Swede Street.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said the man is bald with a mustache and between 40 and 50 years old. He typically wears sweatshirts and baseball hats and carries reusable grocery bags along with bolt cutters and tools.

Norristown Police Department
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

NorristownPennsylvaniaMontgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us