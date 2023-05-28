Man Walking on Broad Street Killed in Hit-And-Run

Police are investigating after a man walking along Broad Street at Erie Avenue was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning.

According to police, the man -- whose identifying details have not yet been released -- was pronounced at about 1:47 a.m. after he was transported to a nearby hospital following the incident.

Officials said the man was walking along Broad Street at Earie Avenue in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood when he was, allegedly, struck by a 2006-2010 Chrysler 300 that fled the scene.

Officials are searching for the vehicle and, police said, they believe the car suffered damage to the front bumper in the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement officials have not yet made an arrest in this incident, however, police said, an investigation is ongoing.