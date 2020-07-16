Police are searching for a man accused of trying to lure two girls into his car with a “free Uber ride” in Upper Moreland Township, Pennsylvania.

The girls were walking on the sidewalk along York Road near Summit Avenue at 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday when a white Toyota Prius with tinted windows pulled up next to them.

The driver, an unidentified man, repeatedly tried to get the girls to get into his car for a “free Uber ride,” according to police. Police said the man was so persistent that he caused traffic to back up on York Road before he finally drove away.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30’s with short black or brown hair with a beard and a mustache.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident or the man’s identity, call Detective Todd Smith of the Upper Moreland Township Police Department at 215-657-4700.