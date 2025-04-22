A Pennsylvania family is looking for answers after a stranger approached a young girl and grabbed her puppy's leash.

The girl was visiting her grandmother in Perkasie, Bucks County, when she took her 7-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for a walk to check out the neighborhood's Free Little Library on April 9 around Noon.

Her grandmother told NBC10 that this was when a man that the girl didn't know approached her and grabbed at her dog's leash while she was on the 500 block of North 7th Street.

"He was blowing the horn and he got out of the car and he took the puppy from her and he told her that she couldn't handle that puppy," her grandmother, Dawn Kinsley, said. "You should probably never approach a child."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A camera in the neighborhood caught the interaction and shows a man standing in the street next to a dark-colored SUV.

Police said that there was a woman in the passenger seat of the car.

The man is described by police as an older man with gray-colored hair. He was seen wearing a brown-colored jacket and brown boots.

The young girl was not hurt, and the man was not able to take the dog, but her family wants answers and so do police.

Officials said that they aren't sure if this person was just trying to be helpful, but they want to clear up what exactly happened.

"Why have no idea what his intention was," Perkasie Police Chief Robert Scherer told NBC10. "We just don't know. We don't know what their intentions were. We would like to find out what their intentions are."

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Perkasie Police Department by calling 215-257-6876.