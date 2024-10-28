Man suffers severe leg injury during multi-vehicle crash in Philly, witnesses say

A man suffered a severe leg injury after he was struck during a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood on Monday morning, witnesses told NBC10.

Sandi Weckesser told NBC10 the crash occurred along Wayne Avenue and involved a pedestrian as well as several vehicles, including a dark-colored pickup truck and a Toyota SUV.

“I thought a jet plane had crash landed,” Weckeseer said. “That’s what I heard.”

Olivia Walsh, another witness, told NBC10 a man was pinned between two vehicles.

“As soon as I got here, he was screaming in pain, losing so much blood,” Walsh said. “They were trying to put a tourniquet on his leg. Leg was completely shattered.”

Walsh said her neighbors ran out to help the man as well as the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. That driver then ran away, according to Walsh.

“The driver was trying to get out of the car. He couldn’t get out,” Walsh said. “And people were going to try and start helping him get out. He kicked the door open and got out and stopped and kind of stared at everyone. And we were like, ‘Are you okay? Like, do you need help? Because look how bad this car accident is.’ And he bolted.”

Video from SkyForce10 showed what appeared to be election-related flyers scattered across the road at the scene of the crash.

“I believe that there was someone behind him that had the flyers and just kind of dropped everything to help him and that’s how they ended up scattered along the street,” Walsh said.

Residents told NBC10 crashes often occur along the stretch of Wayne Avenue near Walnut Lane and that speed is often a factor.

“We need speedbumps for all six blocks which have three schools,” Weckesser said.

While witnesses spoke with NBC10, police have not yet revealed any details on the crash or if they’re searching for any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.