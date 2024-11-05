New Jersey

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Washington Township, NJ

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened along Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Monday night

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Fries Mill Road in Washington Township, NJ, on Monday night.
NBC10

Police in Washington Township, New Jersey are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, when a man was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking along Fries Mill Road, southbound, between Riggins Gas Station and Watson Drive.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said that first responders to the scene transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

Police did not immediately provide more information on the vehicle believed to be involved, nor did they provide more information on the identity of the man killed in this incident.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

But, officials said, the roadway there was closed for about two hours on Monday night after the crash.

An investigation into this crash, police said, is ongoing.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information that would aid in the investigation, please contact Officer Frank Cicalese at fjcicalese@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Decision 2024 5 hours ago

Live updates: Election Day 2024 is here in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

weather 22 mins ago

This could wind up being one of the warmest presidential election days in Philly

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us