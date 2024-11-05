Man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Washington Township, NJ

Police in Washington Township, New Jersey are investigating after a man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, when a man was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking along Fries Mill Road, southbound, between Riggins Gas Station and Watson Drive.

Officials said that first responders to the scene transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

Police did not immediately provide more information on the vehicle believed to be involved, nor did they provide more information on the identity of the man killed in this incident.

But, officials said, the roadway there was closed for about two hours on Monday night after the crash.

An investigation into this crash, police said, is ongoing.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has any information that would aid in the investigation, please contact Officer Frank Cicalese at fjcicalese@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or our Detective Bureau at 856-589-0330.