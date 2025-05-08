Southwest Philadelphia

Bicyclist struck, killed by dump truck in Southwest Philly

Police responded to Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday morning after, officials said, a 50-year-old man riding a bike was struck and killed by a dump truck along Cobbs Creek Parkway

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man on a bicycle was struck and killed by a dump truck along Cobbs Creek Parkway on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:15 a.m. when a 50-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck by a white Mack dump truck along the 1000 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

The incident, officials said, happened as the truck, traveling eastbound along Baltimore Avenue, proceeded to turn right to head southbound along 58th Street. At that time, officials said, the truck struck the bicyclist, who was also headed eastbound on Baltimore Ave.

The 50-year-old bike rider became lodged under the dump truck.

The man, officials said, was pronounced at the scene at about 8:27 a.m.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

Southwest Philadelphia
