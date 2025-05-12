Man struck and killed by Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia, police say

A man was killed after being struck by SEPTA's Broad Street Line at the Oregon Avenue subway station in South Philadelphia on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:15 p.m., and the unidentified man was pronounced dead at around 6:23 p.m., police said.

Philadelphia police say they are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.