Man struck and killed by Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia, police say

A man was killed after being struck by SEPTA's Broad Street Line at the Oregon Avenue subway station in South Philadelphia on Sunday evening, police said.
The incident occurred at around 6:15 p.m., and the unidentified man was pronounced dead at around 6:23 p.m., police said.
Philadelphia police say they are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
SIGN UP