Man struck and killed by Broad Street Line in South Philadelphia, police say

By Brendan Brightman

A man was killed after being struck by SEPTA's Broad Street Line at the Oregon Avenue subway station in South Philadelphia on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at around 6:15 p.m., and the unidentified man was pronounced dead at around 6:23 p.m., police said.

Philadelphia police say they are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

