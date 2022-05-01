Man Struck in Drive-by Shooting, Police Fire at Gunmen

A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening. Police officers who witnessed the shooting fired at the gunmen who managed to escape.

The two 14th District officers were on a routine patrol along the 6100 block of Baynton Street at 6:42 p.m. when they spotted three gunmen inside a Gray Nissan SUV opening fire on a 31-year-old man.

The 31-year-old was shot multiple times. The two officers pulled out their own weapons and fired at the three gunmen who fled the scene. No arrests were made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in extremely critical condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.