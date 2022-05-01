Philadelphia

Man Struck in Drive-by Shooting, Police Fire at Gunmen

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in extremely critical condition. 

By David Chang

Police Line Do Not Cross
carlballou

A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening. Police officers who witnessed the shooting fired at the gunmen who managed to escape.

The two 14th District officers were on a routine patrol along the 6100 block of Baynton Street at 6:42 p.m. when they spotted three gunmen inside a Gray Nissan SUV opening fire on a 31-year-old man. 

The 31-year-old was shot multiple times. The two officers pulled out their own weapons and fired at the three gunmen who fled the scene. No arrests were made and a weapon has not been recovered. 

The 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he is currently in extremely critical condition. 

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceDrive-By Shooting
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us