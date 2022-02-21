Man Struck by Stray Bullet While Visiting Family Near Bartram's Garden

A 62-year-old man is recovering after he was shot by a stray bullet while visiting family members in Philadelphia.

The victim was in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Bartram’s Garden along the 5400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard around 5 p.m. Monday when at least one gunman opened fire.

The man was shot once in the stomach. He was taken by police to Presbyterian Hospital where he is in stable condition.

A minivan that was pulling into the parking lot was also struck by gunfire though no one inside the vehicle was injured.

Police say 14 shots were fired in all from at least two separate weapons. A witness told investigators four men fled in a burgundy, older model minivan moments after the shooting. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 5400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard.

No arrests have been made. Police are looking at surveillance video in the area.

