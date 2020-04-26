Camden

Man Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Camden

Investigators determined 28-year-old Jose A. Then-Ruiz was struck and dragged by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene

By David Chang

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Camden, New Jersey.

Police were called to Baird and Admiral Wilson boulevards around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person on the road. When they arrived they found the body of Jose A. Then-Ruiz, 28, of Camden. 

Investigators determined Then-Ruiz was struck and dragged by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. They have not yet released a description of the hit-and-run vehicle.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Doug Rowand at 856-225-8414 or Camden County Police Sgt. Gary Wilson at 609-519-8264. You can also email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

This article tagged under:

CamdenNew Jerseydeathhit-and-run
