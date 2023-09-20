Philadelphia

Man struck and killed by truck while exiting SEPTA bus, police say

The 68-year-old man was getting off a SEPTA bus along the 4300 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 12:09 p.m. when he was hit by a dump truck, according to investigators

By David Chang

SEPTA-bus
Getty Images

A man was struck and killed by a dump truck while exiting a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 68-year-old man was getting off a SEPTA bus along the 4300 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 12:09 p.m. when he was hit by a dump truck, according to investigators. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m. 

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene, investigators said. Police are currently investigating the crash. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Philadelphia
