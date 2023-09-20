Man struck and killed by truck while exiting SEPTA bus, police say

A man was struck and killed by a dump truck while exiting a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 68-year-old man was getting off a SEPTA bus along the 4300 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 12:09 p.m. when he was hit by a dump truck, according to investigators.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.

The driver of the dump truck remained at the scene, investigators said. Police are currently investigating the crash.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.