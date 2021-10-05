Man Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on Roosevelt Boulevard

A man on a bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The man, who police say was in his 20’s or 30’s, was riding a mountain bike in the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Adams Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a white and blue Ford F-150. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity or a more detailed description of the hit-and-run vehicle. They continue to investigate.