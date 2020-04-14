hit-and-run

Man Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Philly

The unidentified man was crossing the 700 block of Callowhill Street shortly before 10 p.m. when he was struck by a Honda Accord.

By David Chang

Philadelphia

Philadelphia police said the victim was struck and killed by a gold Honda Accord similar to this one.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Philadelphia Monday night. 

The driver of the Honda pulled over, got out of the car, went back inside and then drove off, police said. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Callowhill Street and southbound on 8th Street. 

Local

The victim was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 10:35 p.m. 

The hit-and-run vehicle is described as a gold 2003-2007 Honda Accord with tinted windows. The passenger side front, fender, windshield and mirror all have damage, police said. The passenger side window was also recovered at the scene. 

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle should call the Accident Investigation District at 215-685-3180 or 911. 

This article tagged under:

hit-and-runPhiladelphia
