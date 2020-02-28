Man Stranded in Submerged Pickup on the Jersey Shore

Fog and “unfavorable beach conditions” on the Jersey Shore left a man and his pickup truck stranded in the middle of the ocean, with the man forced to swim to safety through the frigid surf Wednesday night.

When rescuers arrived around 7:30 p.m., they were impeded by the dense fog, the City of Wildwood Fire Department said. The man, an employee at nearby Morey’s Pier, got onto the roof of the almost-completely submerged vehicle and jumped into the water toward safety.

Once on the beach, he was treated for possible hypothermia and respiratory issues before being taken by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center, the fire department said.

The man was one of several people whose cars got stuck in the sand Wednesday night due to poor visibility and unfavorable beach conditions.