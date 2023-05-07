Philadelphia

Man Stealing Vehicle Among Four Shot on Saturday Night, Police say

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while attempting to steal a vehicle in West Philadelphia, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Four people were shot in separate incidents throughout the city on Saturday night, law enforcement officials said.

In West Philadelphia, at about 9:48 p.m., police responded after a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times while, according to law enforcement officials, he was attempting to steal a vehicle.

The man has been transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials said an arrest has been made and a weapon was recovered in this incident.

About an hour later, at 10:43 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg while walking along the 5000 block of Old York Road in the city's Logan neighborhood, police said.

The victim of this shooting was able to walk himself into a nearby hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, according to police. No arrests have been made, but officials said an investigation is underway into this incident.

Then, at about 11:20 p.m., two men were injured in a shooting that happened along the 2400 block of North Marston Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

According to police a 51-year-old man was shot once in the hip and twice in the hand, while a 28-year-old man was shot once in the arm.

Both men, officials said, were transported to nearby hospitals where they were listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this shooting, but, law enforcement officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

