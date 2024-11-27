Man stabs father to death inside Upper Darby home, police say

A man is in custody after he stabbed his father to death inside a home in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, police said.

The deadly stabbing occurred Tuesday night inside a home on Blanchard Road, according to investigators. Police said an argument between a man and his father escalated into a fight between the two men. The man then pulled out a knife and stabbed his father, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody. He was later charged with murder and will be arraigned Wednesday night, police said.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victim or suspect.

