Man Stabs Another Man at SEPTA Station in Philadelphia, Police Say

Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another man at a SEPTA station Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two men were fighting on the southbound side on the Broad Street Line of SEPTA’s Girard Station on 1200 North Broad Street around 12 p.m.

Léelo en español aquí

During the fight, one of the men stabbed another man in the neck, according to investigators. He then fled and exited from the Cecil B. Moore Station on 1700 North Broad Street, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SEPTA released a surveillance photo of the suspect. If you recognize the man, please call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111 or 911.

The incident occurred less than a week after a deadly stabbing and a shooting at two separate SEPTA stations within a fifteen minute span.