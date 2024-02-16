Pennsylvania

Man stabs 19-year-old woman to death in Lower Makefield, police say

Trevor Weigel is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old woman to death and then stabbing himself before being captured by police in Lower Makefield

By David Chang

A man stabbed a young woman to death and then began stabbing himself before being captured by police in Lower Makefield Township, Pennsylvania, officials said. 

Lower Makefield Police responded to a reported disturbance on Waterford Road around 2:45 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found 23-year-old Trevor Weigel of Bucks County stabbing a 19-year-old woman, according to investigators. 

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. 

Police said Weigel fled the scene and was chased by responding officers. During the chase, Weigel stabbed himself, according to investigators. The officers then used a Taser on Weigel and captured him. 

Weigel was taken to the hospital where he is scheduled for surgery while being guarded by police. Investigators also said they’re processing three separate crime scenes in relation to the incident. 

Police have not yet revealed Weigel’s relationship to the victim but called it a domestic incident. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

