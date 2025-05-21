Stepson accused of stabbing stepfather to death in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after police said a man was stabbed to death by his stepson in Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 21, 2025, officers responded to the 4800 block of North 9th Street after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Police said a man had been stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 8:22 p.m., according to police.

At the scene, police said a weapon was recovered.

Police said no arrests have been made at this time, but the stepson of the man has been accused.

The investigation remains active and is being led by the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit or submit tips anonymously through the department’s tip line 215-686-TIPS.