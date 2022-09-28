atlantic city

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

Atlantic City police found a man stabbed to death in a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort on Sept. 23, 2022. A Philadelphia man is charged with murder

By Dan Stamm

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.

Atlantic City police officers responded to a hotel room in the Ocean Casino around 1:30 p.m. Friday to find Wilkinson unresponsive, prospectors said. The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy later determined that Wilkinson died from stab wounds and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death to be a homicide.

Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia and was being held in jail in Pennsylvania awaiting extradition. It was unclear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

NBC10 has reached out to Ocean Casino Resort for comment, but has yet to hear back.

