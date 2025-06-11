Philadelphia

Man stabbed in the head and arm in South Philly, suspect in custody: Police

Police said a 29-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

By Cherise Lynch

An investigation is underway after police said a man was stabbed multiple times in South Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, a 22-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being stabbed in the head and left arm on the 100 block of Porter Street.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police said the incident happened around 12:03 AM.

The man is reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said a 29-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

It is unclear what led up to this incident.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSouth Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us