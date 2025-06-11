Man stabbed in the head and arm in South Philly, suspect in custody: Police

An investigation is underway after police said a man was stabbed multiple times in South Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, a 22-year-old man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after being stabbed in the head and left arm on the 100 block of Porter Street.

Police said the incident happened around 12:03 AM.

The man is reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

It is unclear what led up to this incident.