Man stabbed 7 times in North Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in North Philadelphia on Friday, according to police.

The incident happened on the 4800 block of D Street just before 7:30 p.m., police said.

The 46-year-old victim was stabbed seven times in the chest and stomach, officials said.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered yet. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.

