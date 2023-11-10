A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in North Philadelphia on Friday, according to police.

The incident happened on the 4800 block of D Street just before 7:30 p.m., police said.

Léelo en español aquí

The 46-year-old victim was stabbed seven times in the chest and stomach, officials said.

Police took the man to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered yet. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for details.