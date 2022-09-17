Man Stabbed in Montco During Apparent Carjacking Attempt, Police Say

A man was critically injured in a stabbing Saturday morning during an apparent carjacking in Montgomery County, authorities said.

At 3:02 a.m., Cheltenham police found a man suffering from several stab wounds on the 200 Block of Grove Avenue in the Cheltenham Village section of Cheltenham Township, police said.

The victim was transported by paramedics to an area trauma center for life-threatening injuries where he underwent emergency surgery, police said. He is currently in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses noted that the victim confronted a group of men who were breaking into his vehicle in front of his home, police said. A struggle followed and one of the men stabbed the victim multiple times.

The men were all wearing masks, but during the struggle, the victim was able to remove a mask from one of the individuals. He was described as a Hispanic male, 5-5’ to 5-7’ tall, 170 to 180 pounds, dark curly hair and wearing glasses.

The group fled the area in a dark colored sedan, police added.



Residents in the area are asked to check surveillance video for any footage of the incident. Those with information are urged to contact Cheltenham detectives at 215-885-1600 x499 or email policetips@cheltenham-township.org.