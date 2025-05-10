Center City

Man stabbed in Center City, police say

By Brendan Brightman

A 29-year-old man was stabbed at the 1900 block of Locust Street in Center Center on Friday night, Philadelphia police said.

Police arrived at the scene at around 11:49 p.m. to find a man with stab wounds, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

No details have been provided as to what led to the stabbing or any suspects.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia police's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

