A man was stabbed multiple times in a PATCO station in Center City Philadelphia after he attempted to help a woman who had been punched in the face, police officials said.

According to law enforcement official, police responded at about 5:50 p.m. on Monday, to the concourse level of a PATCO station at 8th and Market streets after a man had been stabbed multiple times.

Officials allege that the incident happened after the man stepped in acting as a "Good Samaritan" after intervening in a conflict at that location when a woman was punched in the face by another man.

After the incident, both the man who had been stabbed and the woman were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

According to police, the man was listed in stable condition and the woman was evaluated. The man who attacked the woman and stabbed the man who intervened fled before police arrived, officials said.

Police are still trying to find the man they believe is responsible for the attack.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have additional information is asked to call DRPA Police at (856) 968-3301.