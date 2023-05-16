Man Stabbed at Philly Correctional Center Where Recent Escape Occurred, Police Say

A man was stabbed multiple times inside the same correctional center where two inmates recently escaped, police said.

The 28-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the upper body inside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on 8301 State Road at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday. The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. Police confirmed with NBC10 the victim is an inmate at the prison.

The stabbing occurred more than a week after two prisoners escaped from the same correctional center.

On May 7, Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, both escaped from the facility by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, according to investigators. Hurst and Grant, who were in the same unit but in different cells, were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

Grant, incarcerated on drug and weapons counts, was captured Thursday night after a task force staked out a north Philadelphia address where they believed he was staying. Authorities said he was wearing women’s Muslim clothing including a head covering that obscured his face. He's now facing escape and conspiracy charges and is being held on $10 million bail.

The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force is now focused on tracking down Hurst, who is charged in four homicides, including the deadly shooting of Rodney Hargrove outside the same facility he escaped from back in March of 2021.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to each person’s arrest. Philadelphia Police also set up a reward for $20,000 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on Hurst's whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS or 911. You can also contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102.

Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons via AP Photos provided by the Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons show, from left, Nasir Grant and Ameen Hurst.

Two men and a woman were also arrested for allegedly helping Grant and Hurst escape. One of those suspects, 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta, was one of several people charged in the September 2021 death of a New York City man outside Pat's King of Steaks.

David Robinson, the president of Local 159 of AFSCME District Council 33 – the union representing Philadelphia correctional officers, blamed the escape on a staffing shortage. He also called for the resignation of Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.

Carney said she will not resign. She also said the entire facility was placed on lockdown following the escape and all other inmates were accounted for. Officials continue to investigate the center’s handling of the incident.