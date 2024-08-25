Delaware

Man sprayed ‘chemical agent' on worker during robbery at Arby's in Del., police say

The Delaware State Police are investigating after a man, allegedly, sprayed a worker at an Arby's in Newark with a chemical agent during a robbery on Saturday night

By Hayden Mitman

At least one worker at this Arby's restaurant in Newark, Del. was sprayed with a chemical during a robbery on Saturday night, police said.
Delaware State Police

At least one worker at an Arby's restaurant in Newark, Del., were sprayed with a "chemical agent" during a robbery on Saturday night, police said.

According to the Delaware State Police, officers are investigating after a robbery happened at an Arby's restaurant, located at the Possum Park Mall in Newark at about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

During the incident, police claim a man, described as wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask, entered the restaurant and went behind the counter.

When the man was confronted by a restaurant employee, police said the man produced a "chemical agent" and sprayed the worker.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The individual then continued to spray the chemical agent as he forced a second employee into another part of the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money from a safe.

Officials said the man then fled on foot.

During the attack, police officials said, the employees suffered minor injuries.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Battleground Politics 21 hours ago

DNC Recap: On the floor at the convention as Pres. Biden passes the torch to VP Kamala Harris

Delaware 2 hours ago

Del. police seek man who attempted to kidnap child, officials say

The Delaware State Police are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Det. D. Armstrong by calling (302) 365-8440.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us