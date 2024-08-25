Man sprayed ‘chemical agent' on worker during robbery at Arby's in Del., police say

At least one worker at an Arby's restaurant in Newark, Del., were sprayed with a "chemical agent" during a robbery on Saturday night, police said.

According to the Delaware State Police, officers are investigating after a robbery happened at an Arby's restaurant, located at the Possum Park Mall in Newark at about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

During the incident, police claim a man, described as wearing a black hoodie and a ski mask, entered the restaurant and went behind the counter.

When the man was confronted by a restaurant employee, police said the man produced a "chemical agent" and sprayed the worker.

The individual then continued to spray the chemical agent as he forced a second employee into another part of the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money from a safe.

Officials said the man then fled on foot.

During the attack, police officials said, the employees suffered minor injuries.

The Delaware State Police are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Det. D. Armstrong by calling (302) 365-8440.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.