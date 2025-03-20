Man sought in NJ slaying of ex-girlfriend's new beau captured in Philly

Officials with the U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia apprehended a man, on Thursday morning, who was sought in the slaying of an New Jersey man who was allegedly dating his ex-girlfriend.

According to law enforcement officials, Kenneth Tripline, 36, of Philadelphia, was arrested at a home on the 1500 block of West Diamond Street at about 9 a.m. on Thursday after he was sought in the March 11, 2025 stabbing death of Elliot Handy in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Tripline, officials said, was arrested after police learned he may have been hiding at a location near Temple University.

“Upon determining a fugitive wanted for murder was hiding in close proximity to Temple University, it was imperative for us to capture him as expeditiously as possible,” said Robert Clark of the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, in a statement.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At the time of his arrest, officials said, Tripline attempted to escape from a rear window of a property on West Diamond Street before he was forced back into the home by police officials.

He eventually surrendered to officers and was taken in without further incident, police officials said.

Tripline had been sought since March 12, 2025, after law enforcement officials identified him as a suspect in Handy's stabbing death, that happened at a home along the 100 block of South Ave. in Bridgeton, New Jersey the day before.

Police officials said that investigators believe Handy was dating Tripline's ex-girlfriend at the time he was killed.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office has charged Tripline with murder and weapons offenses in connection to Hardy's death.