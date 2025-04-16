A 43-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after, law enforcement officials claim, he shot a 13-year-old boy multiple times following an argument over wet concrete.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Keith Holmes, 43, was arrested at the home of a family member along North 63rd Street in Philadelphia on Wednesday after he was sought in the April 10, 2025, shooting of a young boy following an argument that happened on the 2000 block of South 57th Street.

Keith Holmes was wanted by @PhillyPolice for the shooting of a 13-year-old after a dispute over concrete. The victim was shot multiple times. @USMS_Philly has arrested Holmes in the unit block of N. 63rd St. after investigators determined Holmes was hiding with a family member. pic.twitter.com/i9P2qnk4cQ — U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (@USMS_Philly) April 16, 2025

Officials said Holmes has been charged with aggravated assault and weapon possession offenses.

Holmes was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday after, officials said, investigators developed information that he was hiding out at a family members apartment.

He surrendered without incident, officials said, after officers knocked on the door of the home and announced their presence.

“There is no excuse for violent crimes that occur against children," said Robert Clark, supervisory deputy for the Marshals Fugitive Task Force in a statement on Holmes' apprehension. "Those who commit these crimes must be held fully accountable and the Marshals Service will ensure justice is without delay,”

Holmes has been sought since April 10, 2025, after a 13-year-old boy was shot at about 6:40 p.m., along the 2000 block of South 57th Street, officials said.

Officials claim that gunfire erupted during an argument over concrete that was recently poured.

During that argument, "Holmes discharged a firearm, striking the 13-year-old victim multiple times," officials claim in a statement.

After the incident, the boy was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was placed in stable condition.

Holmes has been transferred to the custody of the Philadelphia Police Department, officials said.