Man sought after allegedly walking into home, attempting to sexually assault nanny

A woman is warning her neighbors after a man walked into her home in Overbrook Farms and tried to sexually assault her nanny.

This took place Friday afternoon near Lancaster Avenue and Sherwood Road while Anisha Singha was working on the second floor of her home and heard her nanny scream downstairs.

Singha said she ran downstairs to see a man she didn’t recognize walk out of her home.

“I just like heard her shout and so I ran down and she said, ‘somebody came in the house,’” Singha said.

She said her nanny was confronted by a man who casually walked into her home from the unlocked side door, and the nanny initially thought he was one of the contractors doing work outside the home.

The man then allegedly asked for food and then asked to use the bathroom. That’s when she said the man tried to attack her nanny.

“He tried to pull her into the bathroom, and he was pulling his pants down and he basically tried to grab her and said let's go,” Singha said.

Singha said the man calmly walked out of her home when she ran down the stairs and she was able to get a photo of him that she has shared with the police.

In the photo the man is wearing a bright neon green vest over a gray hoodie and has on what appears to be a cowboy's hat.

Police are using the photo as part of their investigation.

Singha also posted it to social media and a community list serve to warn others.

Another neighbor claimed she also encountered the same man.

Police say they have not received other calls of similar situations and have not found the man.

“I would want my neighbors to not like lose the sense of community but maybe like just be extra careful…like don’t leave your door unlocked even if you’re running back and forth for just a second,” Singha said.

Police say if you’ve had a similar encounter or have any additional information to contact them.