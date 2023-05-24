Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Weather
Local
Sports
Entertainment
Investigators
Videos
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Watch NBC10 24/7 on Streaming Platforms
Today is Weather Education Day!
Wawa Welcome America
2023 Philly Mayoral Race
Phillies Baseball
Expand
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
U.S. and World
Politics
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
See It, Share It
Sports
Phillies
Eagles
Sixers
Flyers
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Investigators
NBC10 Responds
Submit a tip
Watch The Lineup
Philly Live
Entertainment
Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia
Our News Standards
Share a News Tip or Feedback
Share a Consumer Complaint
Share Photos and Video
Our Apps
Newsletters
Cozi TV
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us