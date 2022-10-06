Center City Philadelphia

Man Shot Underground at Center City SEPTA Station

The shooting took place on the mezzanine level of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line's 15th and Market station

A fight in the underground of SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line SEPTA subway station across from City Hall escalated into a shooting that left a young man injured ahead of the Thursday morning commute.

Just before 4 a.m., a SEPTA police officer was approached at 15th and Market streets by an 18-year-old man who told the officer he had just been shot underground at the Market-Frankford Line, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The teen was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and foot, Small said. He was listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened on the mezzanine level -- that's near the cashier's booth before the turnstiles -- of the Market Frankford Line, Small said.

Surveillance video captured the shooting, which SEPTA police said appeared to have started as a fight that escalated into the shooting, Small said.

At least two shots were fired, Small said. Police could be seen using yellow evidence markers behind police tape at the Center City station.

SEPTA briefly halted service to the MFL's 15th and Market and the Broad Street Line's City Hall stations early Thursday, but they resumed stopping at the stations just before 5 a.m.

Police had yet to name a suspect or motive in the shooting.

SEPTA is looking to improve safety on its subway, trolleys and buses. The shooting came just a day after SEPTA released a new plan to add community officers wearing vests to the system.

Amidst recent crimes on public transportation, riders are more skeptical about riding. SEPTA announced this week their plans to make the trains, buses, trolleys and stations safer and cleaner. NBC10's Karen Hua reports.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

