Philadelphia

Man Shot to Death Inside Store

A 21-year-old man was shot to death inside a store at 40th and Market.

By Kaleah Mcilwain

At approximately 9:29 p.m. on Friday police responded to a 911 call about a man down inside a store at 4004 Market Street, according to police.

When police arrived they found a black man on the floor inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 21-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m., according to the police.

Police have not made any arrests and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

