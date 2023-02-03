Man Shot to Death Inside Store

At approximately 9:29 p.m. on Friday police responded to a 911 call about a man down inside a store at 4004 Market Street, according to police.

When police arrived they found a black man on the floor inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 21-year-old was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m., according to the police.

Police have not made any arrests and no weapons were recovered at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.