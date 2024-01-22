Man shot to death inside Society Hill high-rise

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed Sunday night in a high-rise in the city's Society Hill neighborhood.

According to law enforcement officials, police officers responded to a shooting at about 8:07 p.m. on Sunday to the Society Hill Towers complex along the 200 block of Locust Street, to find a 31-year-old man who had been shot in a hallway on the 24th floor.

The man -- who police have not yet provided further information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced at about 8:39 p.m.

In this incident, officials said an arrest has been made and a gun has been recovered.

However, an investigation, law enforcement officials said, is ongoing.