Delaware

Man Shot to Death in Front Yard After House Party in Delaware

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the front yard of a home after he attended a party in Bridgeville, officials said

By Hayden Mitman



The Delaware State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was found in the front yard after having been shot following a house party in Bridgeville on Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials said that, at about 7 p.m., first responders to a reported shooting along the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville, found Orbby Holder, 23, of Bridgeville, laying in the front yard of a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Holder was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced, officials said.

Investigators said they believe Holder had attended a party on nearby Mill Park Drive before he was involved in a confrontation with an unknown individual that ended in a shooting at that location.

Officials said the gunman fled in an unknown direction and an investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Officials in Delaware are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact detectives calling 302-741-2729.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

