Man Shot to Death in Car in City's Eastwick Neighborhood

Police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Eastwick neighborhood left a man dead early Saturday.

According to officials, the incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m., when police responded to a shooting on Lindbergh Boulevard near the intersection of Island Avenue.

Police confirmed a man, who was in a car sitting along Lindbergh Boulevard, was shot to death. However, police have not yet provided the identity of the victim, nor have officials shared details about what may have led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.