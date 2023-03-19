Man, Shot to Death, Crashes Vehicle in Delaware

Police in Delaware are investigating after officers found a man who has been shot to death driving a vehicle that had been involved in a crash on Sunday morning in Newark.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m., when officers in New Castle County responded to a report of a traffic incident along Old County Road. Responding officers, police said, discovered a vehicle with a driver who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver, police said, was pronounced dead on the scene and an investigation has found that the shooting occurred on the 2400 block of Old County Road.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the man killed in this shooting, but police said that an investigation is underway.

