Philadelphia

Man in critical condition after being shot in stomach in Southwest Philly: police

By Cherise Lynch

police car sits behind crime scene tape
Getty Images

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Southwest Philadelphia late Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2900 block of S. Felton St. around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered from the scene, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.  

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).  

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Animals Nov 27

The National Dog Show 2024: How to watch, what to expect and more

Holidays Nov 19

‘Tis the season to give back for the holidays. Here's how you can chip in

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us