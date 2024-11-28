Man in critical condition after being shot in stomach in Southwest Philly: police

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Southwest Philadelphia late Wednesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 2900 block of S. Felton St. around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, after receiving reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said. He was transported to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered from the scene, and no arrests have been made, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.