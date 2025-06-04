Philadelphia

Man accidentally shot while asleep inside West Philadelphia apartment, police say

Police said the incident happened at an apartment on the 400 block of North 61st Street.

By Matt DeLucia and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after police said he was accidentally shot while sleeping in an apartment in West Philadelphia.

Police said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, inside an apartment on the 400 block of North 61st Street.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 52-year-old man was handling a rifle inside the apartment complex on the second floor when it accidentally discharged.

The bullet went through the floor of the second-floor apartment and then through the ceiling of a first-floor apartment and hit a 65-year-old man while he was lying in bed with his wife.

The man has been shot in the back and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the wife was not injured.

The man with the gun and two witnesses were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

It is unclear if criminal charges will be filed at this time.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

