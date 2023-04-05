Man Shot, Run Over by U-Haul Outside Dunkin Donuts Gas Station in East Falls

A man is in critical condition after being shot and then run over by a U-Haul early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. in the gas station parking lot near West Abbottsford Avenue and Fox Street.

The 26-year-old victim was transported to the hospital after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound to each leg and other injuries that he told police he sustained from being run over by a U-Haul, police said.

Video shows a man in a Cadillac get out of the car and start shooting. Camera shows after the victim fell, from the presumed shooting, a U-Haul is seen leaving the gas station running the victim over. The Cadillac also fled the scene, police said.

There were 15 spent shell casings at the scene and a gun was found next to the victim’s car, according to officials.

There were three cars involved in the shooting: the victims, the U-Haul and a Cadillac.

Within minutes of finding the victim police located a U-Haul being driven by a woman with a gun in the 3900 block of Henry Avenue that they believe to be involved in the incident as it is the same shown on camera at the gas station.

The woman driving the UHaul was taken into custody by police.

There is no motive at this time and no further information on those involved.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.